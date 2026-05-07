BYD's new sub-brand Linghui set to debut e9 sedan

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BYD’s new sub-brand Linghui announced on Thursday that it will officially launch its latest flagship C-segment sedan, the Linghui e9, on May 9.

The mid- to large-size fully electric sedan is designed for the commercial mobility services sector and marks the brand’s second product, following the launch of the e7 model last month, News.Az reports, citing CNEVPost.

According to regulatory filings, the Linghui e9 measures 4,995 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm.

The model will be available with two front-mounted single-motor power output versions: 135 kW and 150 kW. For range, fleet operators can choose between 535 km and 605 km pure electric variants depending on operational needs.

A key feature of the Linghui e9 is its integration of BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery and flash charging technology. The system enables rapid charging from 10% to 70% in about 5 minutes, and up to 97% in roughly 9 minutes.

Even in extreme cold conditions of minus 30°C, charging times are only around three minutes longer than under normal room temperature conditions.

The Linghui e9 is based on BYD’s existing Han sedan platform, with minor exterior adjustments to suit commercial operational requirements.

The creation of Linghui as a fleet-focused independent brand is part of a broader strategy by BYD to separate its large-scale ride-hailing operations from its main passenger car brand. The Shenzhen-based new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer is also expanding into the premium segment, where using vehicles in taxi fleets could potentially dilute its luxury positioning.

Alongside the e7 and e9, Linghui has also filed for additional models with regulators, including a pure electric sedan named the e5 and an M9 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

News.Az