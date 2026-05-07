Qatar temperatures to hit 40°C as strong winds and high waves sweep across the country

Qatar temperatures to hit 40°C as strong winds and high waves sweep across the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar is expected to experience hot weather conditions with temperatures reaching up to 40°C, alongside strong winds and high sea waves, according to a weather forecast issued by the Qatar Meteorology Department.

The department said that offshore conditions will be particularly rough, with wave heights ranging between 3 and 8 feet, and at times rising up to 10 feet. Strong northwesterly winds are also expected across the country, with gusts reaching higher speeds during the daytime, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to peak at around 40°C, while strong winds between 10 and 20 knots will continue, with occasional gusts reaching up to 30 knots. Hot daytime conditions are expected to persist over the weekend, along with varying cloud cover and dusty conditions in some areas.

Meteorologists noted that wind speeds and sea conditions may fluctuate, but strong offshore winds and rough seas are likely to continue for several days. Authorities have warned that marine activities may become hazardous due to high waves and strong winds.

The Qatar Meteorology Department urged the public, especially sea users, to exercise caution and avoid marine activities during periods of unstable conditions, as the weather system is expected to persist through the coming days.

News.Az