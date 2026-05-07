Iran adviser says US must pay reparations

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Iran will not allow the United States to “escape” responsibility for what it describes as decades of damage without paying reparations, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, Mohsen Rezaei said Iran would not permit US President Donald Trump to present what he called an unrealistic plan regarding the Strait of Hormuz and then “exit the arena”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Given the unfolding developments and attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the United States is seeking to stage a flamboyant gesture and then exit the scene. We will not allow such schemes to materialise,” Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, said on Thursday.

He said Tehran must achieve a “satisfactory outcome” from indirect negotiations with Washington and secure tangible benefits.

Rezaei added that the United States must pay reparations for all damage Iran says it has suffered.

“We will doubtlessly demand our rights and reparations, even if US military forces return home and withdraw from the region. We have endured them for 47 years and will continue to tread the path of resistance,” he said.

He also argued that regional states should be responsible for their own security and that all foreign forces, including American and European troops, should withdraw from the region.

“We can ensure our own security. We want to establish a regional security council. There are major countries in the region, such as Iraq, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, and we can provide security,” he said.

News.Az