Azerbaijan Airlines introduces mobile app for iPhone, Android devices

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier - AZAL rolled out its own mobile application for iOS (version 9.0 or later) and Android (version 5.0 or later) smartphones.

The mobile application with user-friendly interface allows users to purchase air tickets to all destinations, including flights operated jointly with other airlines under a code-share agreement.

Passengers who have already purchased air tickets will be able to manage their booking, buy extra baggage, choose on-board meals and seats, as well as take advantage of free online check-in service, which opens 24 hours before departure. iPhone users will be able to add a mobile boarding pass to their Apple Wallet.

The application supports three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian and English - and also allows you to contact online the airline's customer support. The help center provides information about the airline's basic rules on the carriage of baggage, tariffs and AZAL Miles program.

Note that another application is currently available for members of the AZAL Miles bonus program. For better user experience these feature will be combined in one app in the future.

Free AZAL mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play.

