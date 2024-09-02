Azerbaijan Airlines launches first-ever direct flights to Maldives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is set to commence direct flights from Baku to the Maldives, marking a historic milestone for the national air carrier.

The new route provides passengers with a convenient gateway to one of the world's most stunning destinations, News.Az reports.AZAL's first flight from Baku to Malé, the capital of the Maldives, is scheduled for November 8th. Starting from that date, flights will be operated twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.This direct flight greatly reduces travel time by eliminating the inconvenience of layovers. It’s the perfect option for those who value their time and comfort.Flight tickets can be booked on the airline's official website www.azal.az , via the mobile app, or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.

News.Az