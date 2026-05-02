Mali says over 200 militants killed in airstrike operation

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More than 200 attackers were killed in targeted airstrikes carried out by Malian armed forces on Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the strikes targeted a large column of armed militants that had crossed from a neighboring border area and was allegedly preparing to carry out new attacks.

According to an initial assessment by the army, the operation also destroyed four pickup trucks fitted with heavy weapons, along with more than 60 motorcycles used by the group.

The Malian armed forces stated that they would continue operations aimed at pursuing armed militant groups across the country.

News.Az