UAE confirms air traffic returns to normal after precautionary measures lifted

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The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has announced that air traffic across the country has returned to normal after temporary precautionary measures were lifted, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The restrictions had been introduced in response to regional security concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran.

The authority said the decision to lift the measures followed a “comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions” carried out in coordination with relevant national bodies.

It added that continuous real-time monitoring of airspace remains in place to maintain the highest standards of aviation safety.

News.Az