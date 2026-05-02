UKMTO receives report of incident off Yemen

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received a report of a suspicious maritime incident 84 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen.

According to the report, the master of a bulk carrier stated that the vessel was approached to within 500 metres by a green-hulled skiff, News.Az reports.

The skiff was accompanied by a white fishing vessel during the approach.

UKMTO has advised all vessels in the area to transit with caution and to report any suspicious activity as maritime authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

News.Az