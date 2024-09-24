Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) due to recent developments in Israel and heightened security concerns.

Passengers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can request a full refund or rebook without any fees, the AZAL’s press service told News.Az.

The airline will keep travelers updated on the resumption of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv route as the situation evolves and will promptly notify passengers of any changes.

For the latest information, travelers are encouraged to contact the AZAL Call Centre at callcenter@azal.az . AZAL emphasizes that the safety of flights and passengers is its top priority.

AZAL reiterates that ensuring the safety of flights and passengers remains its highest priority.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      