Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) due to recent developments in Israel and heightened security concerns.

Passengers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can request a full refund or rebook without any fees, the AZAL’s press service told News.Az. The airline will keep travelers updated on the resumption of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv route as the situation evolves and will promptly notify passengers of any changes.For the latest information, travelers are encouraged to contact the AZAL Call Centre at callcenter@azal.az . AZAL emphasizes that the safety of flights and passengers is its top priority.AZAL reiterates that ensuring the safety of flights and passengers remains its highest priority.

News.Az