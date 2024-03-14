Azerbaijan, Albania discuss expansion of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Thursday met with visiting President of Albania Bajram Begaj, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum.

Both leaders praised the positive momentum in the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, highlighting their fruitful cooperation within international organizations. They particularly noted the recent decision to open embassies in each other's countries as a testament to the elevated level of their bilateral relations.

Hailing the participation of the President of Albania in the forum, Ali Asadov expressed optimism that the intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation inked as part of the visit of the Albanian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan in the beginning of March would bolster relations in trade, economic and investment promotion domains.

The Azerbaijani PM highlighted the positive outcomes of cooperation in the area of energy and the importance of the TAP project. Asadov commended the role of Albania as a transit country in the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

They emphasized the imperative for developing cooperation in the tourism sector.

The pair also explored the issues on expansion of relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

News.Az