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ICC issues secret arrest warrants for 5 Israeli officials

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ICC issues secret arrest warrants for 5 Israeli officials
Source: Reuters

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued secret arrest warrants against five Israeli officials, including three politicians and two military personnel, News.Az reports, citing Haaretz newspaper.

The report comes after the Hague-based court already issued arrest warrants in November 2024 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

There has been no immediate statement from the ICC regarding the new report. If confirmed, the development would bring the total number of Israeli officials facing ICC arrest warrants to seven.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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