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Russian assault troops who attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian rear positions through an underground gas pipeline in the Zaporizhzhia region were reportedly captured after travelling more than 13 kilometres inside the pipeline system.

According to Ukrainian officials, the operation involved Russian forces moving through a large underground gas pipeline connected to areas near Enerhodar and Melitopol before reaching positions close to Ukrainian defensive lines on the Orikhiv axis, News.Az reports, citing United 24.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, said the pipeline had been prepared as part of a broader covert infiltration and logistics system that included communication posts, shelters and bypass tunnels.

Captured Russian soldiers reportedly told Ukrainian forces they moved through the 1,000 mm diameter pipeline using carts and scooters. According to released footage, some soldiers claimed the pipeline was welded shut behind each assault group after entry, leaving them with no route back.

One captured serviceman said the troops realised they had been sent “as cannon fodder” and understood there was little chance of returning safely from the mission.

Ukrainian forces reportedly prepared for the infiltration in advance. According to reports, surrender leaflets were placed near pipeline exit points before Ukrainian drones and infantry units engaged the assault groups once they emerged.

The pipeline operation is believed to be linked to the Shebelynka–Dnipropetrovsk–Kryvyi Rih–Izmail gas transportation system. Ukrainian military sources said this was at least the fourth known attempt by Russian forces in 2026 to use pipelines for infiltration operations.

News.Az