Ömer Bulut: Türkiye is advancing its urban sustainability model to the global level

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“Türkiye presents safe, accessible, and sustainable housing policies as a global model for the future of cities and cultural development. The February 2023 earthquakes clearly demonstrated that resilient urban infrastructure is a necessity rather than an option.

Following the disaster, the country launched the largest reconstruction effort in its history,” said Ömer Bulut, Türkiye`s Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, in his remarks at a ministerial roundtable held as part of the WUF13, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ömer Bulut stressed that Türkey’s approach goes beyond rebuilding what has been destroyed, focusing instead on preparing cities for the future in a more resilient, sustainable, low-carbon, and climate-adapted way. He added that efforts continue on safe housing, strong infrastructure, energy efficiency, clean energy use, and the integration of renewable energy into the housing sector.

News.Az