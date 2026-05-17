Official of International Institute for Sustainable Development: Joint action is essential for sustainable cities

Official of International Institute for Sustainable Development: Joint action is essential for sustainable cities

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“We are facing many global environmental challenges today, including climate change and biodiversity loss,” Rozalie Boyle, a video producer at the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

Rozalie Boyle stressed that the world is facing major environmental challenges, including climate change and biodiversity loss. She added that in rapidly growing cities, access to services and opportunities is unevenly distributed, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Stressing that cities lack enough space for everyone in need, the IISD official described the World Urban Forum 13 as a key platform for exchanging ideas and addressing gaps.

News.Az