Azerbaijan allocates 19.5mln manats for construction of kindergartens in districts

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for the construction of kindergartens in districts, APA reports.

For the construction of 15 kindergartens 15 cities and districts with a population of more than 306,000 people, an amount of 19,577,000 has been allocated to the Agency for Reconstruction and Restoration of Azerbaijani territories.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide the due amount of funding.

