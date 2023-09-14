Azerbaijan among top five countries to submit scientific articles to Baku Int’l Astronautical Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The exhibition pavilion, to be installed within the 74th edition of the International Astronautical Congress in Baku, will open up new business opportunities. The event will provide an indispensable opportunity for public, private and startup companies to establish relations,” said Head of Public Relations and Communications Team at Azerbaijan’s Space Agency Azercosmos Fidan Behbudova at a briefing on preparations for the 74th edition of the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku, News.Az reports.

She said that a great interest had been expressed to the scientific articles submitted to the congress: “Up to 3,600 scientific articles from 95 countries have been submitted. 214 articles by young researchers and professors were submitted by Azerbaijan. The fact that Azerbaijan is among the top five countries that have submitted scientific articles once again demonstrates Azerbaijan’s great interest in the field of space, particularly among the youth,” Behbudova noted.

