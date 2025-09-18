Azerbaijan and China discuss creating a joint agricultural working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei to discuss opportunities for agricultural cooperation and exchange views on mutually beneficial matters.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadov briefed Ambassador Lu Mei on government’s support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan. Minister Mammadov highlighted the dynamic growth of cooperation across all sectors between the two nations, noting Azerbaijan’s full support for initiatives to enhance economic and trade relations with China, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Discussions focused on strengthening agricultural cooperation, establishing a legal-contractual framework, forming a joint working group on agriculture, boosting trade in agricultural and food products, transferring advanced agricultural technologies, and collaborating on research and innovation.

Ambassador Lu Mei underscored China’s view of Azerbaijan as a friendly partner and expressed interest in deepening ties across various fields. She emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in agriculture, innovation, and technology.

News.Az