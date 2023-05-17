Azerbaijan and Egypt mull prospects for enhancement of cooperation

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hanafy Ali Gebaly, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov hailed participation of Egyptian high-level delegation in the special session of the Milli Majlis to mark 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The pair commended the current state of development of Azerbaijan-Egypt relations.

Recalling the visit of the Egyptian President to Azerbaijan in January this year, they stressed the significant role of the countries’ leaders in development of relations between the two states.

The sides also discussed prospects for expansion of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan-Egypt cooperation in various areas.

