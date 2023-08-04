Azerbaijan and Georgia FMs hold phone talk, offers assistance regarding

+ ↺ − 16 px

landslide

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone talk with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in connection with the disaster that occurred as a result of a mudslide and landslide near the resort of Shovi in the mountainous region of Racha (Georgia), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

Bayramov expressed his deep condolences to the friendly Georgian government and people, the families and loved ones of those killed in the disaster, and wished the injured healing.

The minister also expressed hope that the missing persons would be found soon.

The Azerbaijani FM pointed out that Azerbaijan has always been close to Georgia and is ready to provide any assistance in carrying out rescue operations and eliminating the consequences of a natural disaster.

Darchiashvili expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support.

News.Az