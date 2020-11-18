Azerbaijan and Georgia opened a new page in a history of relations - Georgian analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

Looking back at almost 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we can confidently say that a lot has been done to strengthen ties, Georgian political scientist Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

He was commenting on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He noted that the two countries had managed to reach a new level of practical interaction in various areas, in fact, opening a new page in the history of relations of the two nations.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan are geostrategic partners. This is extremely important from the point of view of political processes in the region, in particular, the war in Nagorno-Karabakh has also proved it. And Georgia's position on this issue is very important for Azerbaijan. At the international level, the two countries have joint positions. This is dictated by the relations between our two nations, as well as at the state level, and everything will be done to make this foundation even stronger in the future."

News.Az