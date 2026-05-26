Xi Jinping awards highest honor to Serbian President Vucic - VIDEO

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Chinese President Xi Jinping officially awarded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China during a state ceremony in Beijing on Monday.

The Friendship Medal represents China's highest state honor bestowed exclusively upon foreign nationals who have made outstanding contributions to the country's socialist modernization, the promotion of exchange between China and the world, and the preservation of global peace, News.Az reports, citing EN People.

The high-profile presentation highlights the continually deepening diplomatic, economic, and strategic alignment between Beijing and Belgrade, with Serbia remaining a critical European partner in China's global infrastructure and trade initiatives.

News.Az