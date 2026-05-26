“There will be no retreat,” Iranian official says amid US talks

“There will be no retreat,” Iranian official says amid US talks

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The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said the Islamic Republic “will not retreat” amid reports of a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington.

In a message to the Iranian people on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said there would be no surrender or retreat, adding that this had already been demonstrated “on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and by the people present on the streets with their powerful resistance, pinning the enemy to the ground”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Zolghadr stressed the importance of national unity in countering what he described as enemy plots.

“Now more than ever, the country needs unity and cohesion so that the Americans and Zionists will also be disappointed in this regard,” he said.

Describing unity and cohesion as “another front in the battle”, the senior security official said that “a collective effort to prevent any speech or action that disrupts unity will lead dear Iran to final victory, God willing.”

His remarks came as indirect talks between Iran and the United States, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, continued on the basis of the Islamic Republic’s 14-point proposal aimed at reaching a memorandum to end the conflict.

News.Az