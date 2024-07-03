Azerbaijan and Georgia sign Memorandum of Understanding on cyber security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Electronic Security Service (ESS) under Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry and the Digital Governance Agency under Georgia’s Ministry of Justice have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in information security and cyber security fields, News.az informs, citing Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The document envisages joint activity on information security, as well as information and experience exchange between the parties.The ESS continues its activities in the direction of establishing cooperation with CERTs and similar institutions of other countries following the implementation of the “The Strategy of The Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023-2027" approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 28, 2023.

News.Az