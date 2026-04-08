Toyota recalls over 13,000 HiLux utes in Australia over steering risk

The recall affects 13,390 units of the 2025-26 HiLux, specifically those fitted with a Toyota Genuine bull bar or nudge bar paired with a light bar, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The problem is a technical installation error involving the electric power steering (EPS) system.

Authorities explained that the issue arises from the incorrect orientation of an earth (ground) terminal during accessory fitting, rather than a fault in the factory wiring. This misalignment can compromise the electrical connection to the EPS module, potentially causing a sudden loss of power steering assistance while driving.

Toyota confirmed that there are no warning lights or prior symptoms before the issue occurs. If the connection fails, drivers may experience an immediate loss of steering assistance, making the vehicle harder to control.

In a recall notice, Toyota warned that the defect could increase the risk of a crash, with the potential for serious injury or death.

The affected vehicles were built between August 28, 2025, and February 24, 2026, covering both 4x2 and 4x4 variants, including WorkMate, SR, SR5, Rogue, and Rugged X grades.

Toyota will contact owners directly, urging them to book a dealership appointment for inspection. Technicians will check and, if necessary, correct the orientation of the EPS earth terminal to ensure a secure electrical connection.

The repair is expected to take approximately 30 minutes and will be performed free of charge.