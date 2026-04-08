India set to receive first Iranian oil in 7 years

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India is expected to receive its first shipment of Iranian crude oil in seven years, according to ship-tracking data, marking a notable shift in global energy flows amid easing sanctions conditions and supply pressures.

The development comes after the United States temporarily lifted restrictions on Iranian oil and refined product exports in an effort to address global supply shortages, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Data from tracking firms LSEG and Kpler indicates that at least one Iranian oil cargo is scheduled to arrive in India this week. This would be the first such import since India stopped purchasing Iranian crude under US sanctions pressure several years ago.

India’s oil ministry recently confirmed that domestic refiners have resumed buying Iranian oil amid ongoing instability in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping routes and energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

The possible resumption of Iranian crude shipments to India comes at a time when energy markets remain sensitive to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

If confirmed, the shipment would signal a cautious re-entry of Iranian oil into one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing energy markets, potentially influencing regional pricing and trade dynamics.

The situation is still developing, and shipment details may change depending on regulatory and logistical factors.

News.Az