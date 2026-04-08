Xi urges technological upgrade of China’s service sector
https://www.cnbc.com/xi-jinping/
China's President Xi Jinping has called for a demand-driven approach coupled with reform and technological empowerment to develop the service sector.
China will expand and upgrade the services sector, cultivate more "China service" brands and push production-oriented services toward specialisation and higher positions in the value chain, Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in a directive to a two-day national service industry conference in Beijing that began on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
By Leyla Şirinova