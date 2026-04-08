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Xi urges technological upgrade of China’s service sector

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Xi urges technological upgrade of China’s service sector
https://www.cnbc.com/xi-jinping/

China's President Xi Jinping has called for a demand-driven approach coupled with reform and technological empowerment ​to develop the service sector.

China will expand and upgrade the services sector, cultivate more "China service" brands and push production-oriented services toward specialisation and higher positions ​in the value chain, Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in a ​directive to a two-day national service industry conference in ⁠Beijing that began on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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By Leyla Şirinova

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