Xi urges technological upgrade of China’s service sector

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China's President Xi Jinping has called for a demand-driven approach coupled with reform and technological empowerment ​to develop the service sector.

China will expand and upgrade the services sector, cultivate more "China service" brands and push production-oriented services toward specialisation and higher positions ​in the value chain, Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in a ​directive to a two-day national service industry conference in ⁠Beijing that began on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az