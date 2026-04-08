Bahrain reports Iranian attack after ceasefire announcement

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Bahrain reported being targeted by an Iranian attack on Wednesday, just hours after the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The Interior Ministry said civil defense teams successfully contained a fire that broke out at a facility following the attack, and no casualties were recorded, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, authorities activated warning sirens, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and seek shelter in the nearest safe location.

The incident occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

News.Az