North Korea conducts second missile launch toward East Sea

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North Korea launched another ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday afternoon, following multiple short-range missile launches earlier in the day, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The JCS confirmed detection of the afternoon launch but did not provide further details.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the JCS said it detected short-range ballistic missiles launched from the North’s Wonsan area at around 8:50 a.m. The missiles traveled roughly 240 kilometers before splashing into the sea. This marked North Korea’s fifth confirmed ballistic missile launch this year.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from the Pyongyang area, which remains under analysis by South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies. That projectile, believed to have been launched Tuesday morning, reportedly failed shortly after liftoff.

News.Az