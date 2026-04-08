Iran says war-ending talks to begin in Pakistan on April 10

Iran says war-ending talks to begin in Pakistan on April 10

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Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has said negotiations aimed at ending the war will begin in Pakistan on April 10.



In a statement, the council said the decision was made under the guidance of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and approved by the SNSC, citing Iran’s battlefield position and what it described as the failure of its adversaries to achieve their objectives, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

It said talks in Islamabad would be held to finalise details of a settlement within 15 days, with the aim of consolidating what it called Iran’s gains in political negotiations.

The SNSC said the process could be extended by mutual agreement and added that Iran–US talks would be based on a 10-point Iranian proposal.

News.Az