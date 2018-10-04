Azerbaijan and Italy develop action plan on nonoil cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev has received Italian ambassador Augusto Massarini.

The Ministry of Economy informs that during the meeting the minister stated that Italy is the main foreign trade partner of Azerbaijan and is holding the first place in export, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"Currently our countries are drafting the agreement on promotion & protection of investments and the Action Plan on cooperation in the field of energy, infrastructure, logistics, railways, agricultural industry, petrochemicals," Mustafayev said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan and Italy successfully cooperate in the oil sector and his country is interested in expanding relations in the nonoil sector.

In his turn, the Italian ambassador pointed out that Italian companies are interested in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan in different spheres.

