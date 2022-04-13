Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan ink agreement on logistics cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between Nurlan Sauranbayev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways JSC, and Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, News.az reports.

The future development of multimodal transportation on the International Trans-Caspian Transport Route (ITRC) was discussed at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the railway agencies of the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of joint projects in the field of logistics.

