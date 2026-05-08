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Biopharmaceutical company Odyssey Therapeutics (ODTX.O), opens new tab has raised $279 million in its upsized U.S. initial public ​offering, the company said on Thursday.

The Boston-based company ‌sold 15.5 million shares at $18 apiece, compared with its marketed range of $16 to $18 per share , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. biotech IPOs have seen a revival in ​2026 amid President Donald Trump's policy shifts and ​sweeping changes to the U.S. Food and Drug ⁠Administration.

Drug developers Seaport Therapeutics (SPTX.O), opens new tab, Hemab Therapeutics (COAG.O), opens new tab, biotech firm Alamar ​Biosciences (ALMR.O), opens new tab, and weight-loss drug developer Kailera Therapeutics (KLRA.O), opens new tab are a few ​companies to tap the equity market in the past few weeks.

Odyssey focuses on developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its treatment, ​OD-001, is in a mid-stage trial for ulcerative colitis, ​one of the two main types of inflammatory bowel disease.

Founded in ‌2021, ⁠the company has raised approximately $726.5 million from over 30 investors.

The company was founded by Dr. Gary D. Glick, who also serves as chief executive officer and previously founded Scorpion ​Therapeutics, which ​was acquired ⁠by Eli Lilly in 2025 for up to $2.5 billion in cash.

The company plans to use ​the proceeds primarily for clinical development of ​OD‑001 ⁠and for other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, and Cantor are among the underwriters for the offering. It intends ⁠to ​begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday ​under the symbol "ODTX".

News.Az