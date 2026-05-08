Biotech firm Odyssey raises $279 million in upsized US IPO
Biopharmaceutical company Odyssey Therapeutics (ODTX.O), opens new tab has raised $279 million in its upsized U.S. initial public offering, the company said on Thursday.
The Boston-based company sold 15.5 million shares at $18 apiece, compared with its marketed range of $16 to $18 per share , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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U.S. biotech IPOs have seen a revival in 2026 amid President Donald Trump's policy shifts and sweeping changes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Drug developers Seaport Therapeutics (SPTX.O), opens new tab, Hemab Therapeutics (COAG.O), opens new tab, biotech firm Alamar Biosciences (ALMR.O), opens new tab, and weight-loss drug developer Kailera Therapeutics (KLRA.O), opens new tab are a few companies to tap the equity market in the past few weeks.
Odyssey focuses on developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its treatment, OD-001, is in a mid-stage trial for ulcerative colitis, one of the two main types of inflammatory bowel disease.
Founded in 2021, the company has raised approximately $726.5 million from over 30 investors.
The company was founded by Dr. Gary D. Glick, who also serves as chief executive officer and previously founded Scorpion Therapeutics, which was acquired by Eli Lilly in 2025 for up to $2.5 billion in cash.
The company plans to use the proceeds primarily for clinical development of OD‑001 and for other general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, and Cantor are among the underwriters for the offering. It intends to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol "ODTX".
By Faig Mahmudov