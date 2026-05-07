BYD’s flagship electric SUV secures 100,000+ orders in 2 weeks, and it costs under $40K - VIDEO

BYD’s flagship electric SUV secures 100,000+ orders in 2 weeks, and it costs under $40K - VIDEO

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The stunning three-row electric SUV can drive up to 590 miles (950 km) on a single charge and features BYD’s new 5-minute Flash Charging.

BYD stole the spotlight at the Beijing Auto Show just over a week ago, showcasing a range of new vehicles ranging from electric hypercars to three-row luxury SUVs, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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The Datang, BYD’s flagship electric SUV, was among the most popular. At over 5,200 mm (207″) in length, the full-size SUV is slightly bigger than the Hyundai IONIQ 9 or Kia EV9, and the largest electric vehicle BYD offers.

Shortly after opening presales at the event, BYD announced that the Datang had received over 30,000 orders in its first 24 hours. Presale prices opened at just 250,000 yuan ($36,500) and ranged up to 320,000 yuan ($47,000).

On Thursday, Lu Tian, general manager of BYD’s Dynasty series, revealed that Datang preorders now total over 100,000, less than two weeks after launching.

The flagship SUV boasts 29 world firsts, Tian said, with a pure-electric range of up to 590 miles (950 km) and China’s first 2+2+3 seven-seat layout.

The three-row electric SUV is now arriving at dealerships across China. It’s available with single and dual-motor powertrains.

The single-motor variant delivers up to 370 kW (496 hp), while the dual-motor version delivers a combined 585 kW (784 hp).

Like the IONIQ 9, the Datang has enough room for seven passengers with a 2+2+3 configuration. The interior features BYD’s latest cabin design with three screens spanning across the dashboard, plus another massive entertainment screen that drops from the roof for rear passengers.

The flagship electric SUV is equipped with BYD’s new Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging technology, enabling up to 950 km (590 miles) of CLTC driving range and charging times as low as 5 minutes.

For a premium driving feel, the Datang is equipped with BYD’s Disus-A intelligent control system, a dual-chamber air suspension system, and zero-gravity seats.

The Datang also features BYD’s God’s eye B ADAS system, which uses a roof-mounted Lidar to provide safety and convenience features like high-speed NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) and smart parking.

BYD will also offer two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions: a DM-i variant with a 1.5T engine and a 300 kW (402 hp) electric motor, and a DM-p with dual electric motors delivering a combined 400 kW (536 hp).

Those who place an order for the new flagship SUV before its official launch will receive 18 months of free fast charging. BYD is expected to launch the Datang in the coming weeks, with deliveries beginning by mid-2026.

News.Az