UAE air defense systems respond to missile, drone threats

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The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that its air defense systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid rising tensions in the region.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that defense systems had intercepted multiple aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities said explosions heard in several parts of the country were linked to interception operations carried out by the air defense systems.

The ministry urged residents to follow official safety instructions and avoid approaching or photographing debris from intercepted objects.

The latest incident comes as regional tensions continue to escalate following recent exchanges involving Iran and several Gulf states.

News.Az