Detroit Pistons fans ditch free T-shirts, show off their playoff swag

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Flaunting everything from blinged-out Detroit jackets and buffs to 313 chains and hats, Detroit Pistons fans entered Little Caesars Arena with confidence ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, May 7.

Pistons fans aren’t known for wearing free T-shirt handouts. They put fashion at the forefront when supporting their team, whether it's customizing a thrifted jacket, sporting a lucky bright blue wig or sparkling in their chains, News.az reports.

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“We show up and show out,” said Detroiter Nick Bondarek, 53, who wore a custom No. 72 jersey with “Superfly” on the back. “T-shirts are for washing cars, you know what I mean? I have a $200 jersey. I’m not going to cover it up with a free T-shirt.”

Bondarek and his fiancé, Shay Magnes, 45, wore hats and Detroit chains. Magnes wore a blue jersey and pink skirt and hat, saying her outfit was inspired by shoes worn by Pistons center Jalen Duren.

“We want represent our own style, and it is a fashion show,” she said.

Hawa Hoff, 51, of Detroit, sported “the dopest jacket in the city” made by G. Harris on Facebook. The jacket featured former players from the "Bad Boys" era, including Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman and John Salley.

News.Az