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Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab has paid several billion dollars to help fund new ​factories for glassmaker Corning (GLW.N), opens new tab in addition ‌to taking an equity stake of up to $3.2 billion disclosed earlier this week, the CEOs of the ​two companies confirmed on Thursday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen ​Huang said the AI chip supplier has ⁠made "a multi-billion-dollar prepayment" that was not disclosed ​when it announced an equity investment earlier this week ​in Corning, whose glass is used in the fiber-optic cables that connect computers in massive data centers. He ​spoke on CNBC in a joint interview ​with Corning CEO Wendell Weeks , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"It's going to create thousands ‌of ⁠jobs," Huang said. "He's going to build brand new factories" that will increase U.S. production capacity by "a factor of 10."

Later in the interview, Weeks ​confirmed the ​prepayment, without ⁠disclosing the sum, and said it was separate from the equity ​investment.

"He's going to be helping invest in ​these ⁠great factories in the U.S., and then, as well as that, he's got an option ⁠to ​build about a $3 billion position ​in our equity," Weeks told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

News.Az