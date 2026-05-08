Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia funds construction of Corning plants, in addition to equity investment

  • Economics
  • Share
Nvidia funds construction of Corning plants, in addition to equity investment
Source: Reuters

Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab has paid several billion dollars to help fund new ​factories for glassmaker Corning (GLW.N), opens new tab in addition ‌to taking an equity stake of up to $3.2 billion disclosed earlier this week, the CEOs of the ​two companies confirmed on Thursday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen ​Huang said the AI chip supplier has ⁠made "a multi-billion-dollar prepayment" that was not disclosed ​when it announced an equity investment earlier this week ​in Corning, whose glass is used in the fiber-optic cables that connect computers in massive data centers. He ​spoke on CNBC in a joint interview ​with Corning CEO Wendell Weeks , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"It's going to create thousands ‌of ⁠jobs," Huang said. "He's going to build brand new factories" that will increase U.S. production capacity by "a factor of 10."

Later in the interview, Weeks ​confirmed the ​prepayment, without ⁠disclosing the sum, and said it was separate from the equity ​investment.

"He's going to be helping invest in ​these ⁠great factories in the U.S., and then, as well as that, he's got an option ⁠to ​build about a $3 billion position ​in our equity," Weeks told CNBC's Jim Cramer.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      