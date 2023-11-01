Azerbaijan and Korea could supplement established interaction formats and co-operation in various organisation with co-action in new formats - Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are fine opportunities to promote a continued growth of the mutually advantageous co-operation across the whole range of sectors of shared interest. Our countries could find new forms of co-operation apart from the established interaction formats and joint efforts made in various organisations, Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that at her conversation with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo, held as part of Mrs Gafarova’s current official visit to Seoul, APA reports.

A collaboration mechanism that would encompass Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea could prove to be one such novelty, one which could generate dramatic opportunities and afford advantages in diverse areas. Mrs Gafarova said she was certain that cultural and linguistic proximity could ensure important outcomes from a partnership between the Republic of Korea and the Organisation of Turkic States.

Transport co-operation opportunities were considered as well. The East-West Trans-Caspian Corridor is a dependable and safe route that connects the East and the West. Azerbaijan’s role as a country sporting a modern transport infrastructure and transit potential is on the rise. The transit flow will grow large still with the launch of the Zangazur Corridor, it was said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo also touched on the similar features of Azerbaijan and Korea and underlined the importance of both countries’ geographical positions: Azerbaijan and Korea connect seas and continents. This resemblance pushes our relations forward whilst also bringing our states yet closer together, he remarked.

News.Az