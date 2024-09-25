Azerbaijan and Pakistan seek military-technical cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation headed by Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal, Director General of Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, during the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z.Hasanov noted that the relations in all fields, including the military-technical, serve the interests of peoples of two nations. He emphasized that holding mutual visits and meetings in various formats demonstrates high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.The parties discussed the prospects of Azerbaijan-Pakistan military cooperation based on friendly and fraternal relations, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

News.Az