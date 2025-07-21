Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia sign Letter of Assignment

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Letter of Assignment for the implementation of a peer review between the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan and the General Court of Audit (GCA) of Saudi Arabia has been signed, according to the chamber.

The President of the General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari, visited Baku within the framework of peer assessment of the Chamber of Accounts' activities, News.Az reports citing local media.

As part of the visit, Alangari met with the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, also attended the meeting.

Gulmammadov emphasized the importance of cooperation between the supreme audit institutions against the background of high-level relations between the two countries.

He noted that the preliminary discussions on peer review were beneficial and stated that this assessment would make a significant contribution to improving the institution's activities.

Alangari, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality shown. He praised the achievements of the Chamber of Accounts in the field of public financial control and particularly noted the institution's active participation in international and bilateral cooperation formats.

During the meeting, Dr. Alangari invited the Chamber of Accounts to participate in the 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI), which will be held in Jeddah in November 2025.

He emphasized that the event would create significant opportunities for exchange of experience between supreme audit institutions.

