Azerbaijan and Saudi Fund for Development explore expanding investment partnership

Azerbaijan and the Saudi Fund for Development explored opportunities to expand investment cooperation across key sectors such as industry, green energy, digital infrastructure, transportation, logistics, and other strategic areas, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development and a member of the Arab Coordination Group as part of the OPEC Fund Development Forum held in Vienna, Austria, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting acknowledged the importance of the infrastructure projects implemented by the fund in Azerbaijan, Jabbarov said.

