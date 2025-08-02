Azerbaijan and Syria explore potential projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Potential projects between Azerbaijan and Syria have been discussed, according to a post Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared on X, News.Az reports.

"During our business visit to Türkiye, in our meeting with Syria's Energy Minister Mohammed Al Bashir, we noted the regional importance of natural gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Syria.

We reviewed the issues on the agenda of bilateral economic cooperation, the development of energy cooperation and potential projects," Jabbarov posted.

