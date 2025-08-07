Azerbaijan and the U.S. to establish a strategic working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United States will establish a Strategic Working Group, News.Az reports citing APA.

The newly formed Strategic Working Group will address key issues such as the expansion of regional connectivity infrastructure and energy investments, the advancement of regional economic and trade cooperation, as well as the development of artificial intelligence.

It should be noted that during the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to the United States, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of a Strategic Working Group for the Advancement of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America will be signed.

The Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership will cover the following three areas:

Regional connectivity, including energy, trade, and transit;

Economic investment, including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure;

Security cooperation, including defense sales and counterterrorism collaboration.

News.Az