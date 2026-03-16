Singapore Airlines reroutes flights as Middle East crisis disrupts global air travel

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Singapore Airlines has begun adjusting its flight routes and increasing some direct services to Europe as escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt international aviation routes, international media report.

The airline is reviewing several long-haul routes that normally pass through or near the Gulf region, including airspace over the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and surrounding areas. Because of the growing security risks and temporary restrictions affecting some regional hubs, Singapore Airlines has moved to reroute certain flights and expand direct connections to major European destinations, News.Az reports.

According to reports, the carrier is increasing capacity on key routes to cities such as London and Frankfurt in order to compensate for disruptions affecting traditional transit routes through Gulf airports. The changes are intended to ensure passengers can continue traveling between Asia and Europe without relying on hubs that may face operational interruptions.

The adjustments come after several aviation incidents and heightened military tensions in the Middle East forced airlines around the world to reconsider their flight paths. Many international carriers have already begun avoiding certain parts of regional airspace, which has led to longer routes, schedule changes and occasional delays.

Travel analysts say the shift illustrates how quickly geopolitical crises can ripple through global aviation networks. Singapore’s Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest international hubs, has so far continued to operate normally, but airlines are closely monitoring developments in the region.

Industry experts note that if instability persists, airlines across Asia may further expand direct long-haul routes or reroute flights over alternative corridors to maintain safe and reliable operations.

The situation remains fluid, and airlines worldwide are expected to keep adjusting schedules and routes depending on security assessments and airspace restrictions in the coming days.

News.Az