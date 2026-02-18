Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts again - VIDEO

The eruption produced no visible ash plume, and no visual column height was observed, News.Az reports, citing Indonesian media.

However, seismic instruments recorded the event with a maximum amplitude of 30 millimeters and a duration of 31 seconds.

Over the past week, the volcano has erupted once. Based on the latest MAGMA Indonesia report, Mount Merapi’s activity status remains at Level II (Alert).

Seismic monitoring on February 18, 2026, between 00:00 and 23:59 WIB detected four local tectonic earthquakes, with amplitudes ranging from 4.1 to 16.1 millimeters, S-P intervals of 1.6 to 3.6 seconds, and durations of 14 to 34 seconds. Additionally, one distant tectonic earthquake was recorded, with an amplitude of 4.4 millimeters, an S-P interval of 25.6 seconds, and a duration of 70 seconds.

PVMBG has urged residents and visitors not to enter or conduct activities within a three-kilometer radius of the Verbeek Crater, the center of Mount Merapi’s activity.

According to MAGMA Indonesia, a total of 660 volcanic eruptions have been recorded nationwide in 2026. Mount Semeru in East Java has seen the highest number of eruptions at 348, while Mount Marapi has erupted 18 times this year.