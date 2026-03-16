XRP approaches critical 200 EMA level as triangle pattern forms

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XRP is approaching a critical technical juncture as price compresses around the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) on the weekly chart, a level that historically defines the cryptocurrency’s broader trend.

Recent chart analysis by EGRAG CRYPTO shows that XRP briefly tested the 200 EMA before bouncing, forming a triangle compression pattern. These patterns typically indicate volatility consolidation and often precede a directional breakout, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 200 EMA has repeatedly acted as a pivotal momentum level for XRP. Holding above it generally preserves a bullish macro trend, while falling below it can signal deeper corrections. Currently, XRP is in a “decision phase” around this level.

The tightening triangle represents a period where sellers lose momentum and buyers absorb supply, compressing price volatility. Triangles often resolve before reaching their apex, hinting at an imminent move.

Two potential scenarios

Downside Shakeout: Price could dip to $0.80–$0.93 before reversing upward (estimated 40% probability). Continuation Upward: Price could break in the direction of the prior trend, targeting $2.20–$3.20 (estimated 60% probability).

Traders are closely watching the 200 EMA as XRP nears the end of the triangle pattern. A decisive move may soon emerge, potentially defining the next macro trend for the cryptocurrency.

News.Az