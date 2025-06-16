Azerbaijan and Türkiye set to enter new phase of cooperation in supreme audit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are entering a new phase of cooperation in the field of supreme audit following the audit of the Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline, according to Metin Yener, President of the Turkish Court of Accounts.

He stated that over the past year, an audit of the Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction project was successfully conducted under a protocol signed last year, News.Az reports citing local media.

"On the Turkish side, the company Boru Hatları İle Petrol Taşıma Anonim Şirketi (BOTAŞ) participated, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was involved from the Nakhchivan side. This project was the first joint initiative between the leading state institutions of both countries and has helped strengthen our relationship. The parties also presented the results of the joint work conducted in accordance with international standards. This is a source of pride for both countries' audit institutions," Yener noted.

He added that in about 15 days, a meeting will be held in Türkiye with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Court of Accounts, where a new cooperation agreement is expected to be signed.

