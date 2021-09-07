Azerbaijan announces number of school days for new academic year
07 Sep 2021
Classes in secondary schools in Azerbaijan will be held five days a week, and in some, a six-day schedule is possible, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Tuesday.
According to the minister, in recent days, about 8 percent of coronavirus infections have been among students.
"We hope that we will soon witness a decrease in cases of infection in educational institutions," Amrullayev added.