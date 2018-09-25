Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints female Deputy Agriculture Minister

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan appoints female Deputy Agriculture Minister

The new Deputy Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan has been appointed.

n compliance with the next presidential decree Ilhama Gadimova, has been assigned new Deputy Agriculture Minister instead of Inam Kerimov, according to Fineko/abc.az

Since May 2018 Gadimova has held the position of the head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      