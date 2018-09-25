Azerbaijan appoints female Deputy Agriculture Minister
The new Deputy Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan has been appointed.
n compliance with the next presidential decree Ilhama Gadimova, has been assigned new Deputy Agriculture Minister instead of Inam Kerimov, according to Fineko/abc.az
Since May 2018 Gadimova has held the position of the head of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.
