Azerbaijan appoints new minister of labor and social protection of population

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the appointment of Anar Aliyev as the country’s minister of labor and the social protection of the population, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Prior to his appointment, Anar Aliyev held the position of deputy minister of labour and social protection of the population.

On Thursday, President Aliyev signed relevant orders to dismiss Sahil Babayev as Azerbaijan’s minister of labor and social protection of the population and appoint him as the country’s new finance minister.

