Israeli airstrike hits Beit Siyad in southern Lebanon

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An Israeli airstrike has targeted the town of Beit Siyad in southern Lebanon as cross-border attacks continue amid a fragile ceasefire environment.

At the same time, an Israeli drone was flying at low altitude over several nearby villages, including Zahrani, Bisariyeh, Tuffahta, and Babliyeh, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The latest strike comes amid ongoing regional tensions and continued military activity in southern Lebanon, where aerial surveillance and periodic attacks have been reported despite ceasefire arrangements.

No immediate details were available on casualties or the extent of damage from the Beit Siyad strike at the time of reporting.

News.Az